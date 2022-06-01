Turning Hotter

SYNOPSIS – Temperatures will rise further for Thursday as we reach the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. A few stray PM showers will pop-up, but the coverage will be limited. Look for better rain chances Friday, before dropping again for the weekend. Meanwhile, tropical development is possible over the NW Caribbean, but the majority of the moisture is headed for Central and South Florida.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 71°. Winds light SW-W.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers. High near 93°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 91° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 93° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 93° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 93° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 95° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S/N at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

