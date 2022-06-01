Advertisement

Turning Hotter

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Temperatures will rise further for Thursday as we reach the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. A few stray PM showers will pop-up, but the coverage will be limited. Look for better rain chances Friday, before dropping again for the weekend. Meanwhile, tropical development is possible over the NW Caribbean, but the majority of the moisture is headed for Central and South Florida.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 71°.  Winds light SW-W.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers. High near 93°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 91° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 70° High: 93° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 93° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 93° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 95° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S/N at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Mimi, a pet cat allegedly abused by an Ozark veterinarian, pictured on this protestor's poster.
Veterinarian charged with torturing 20-year-old cat moves to South America but will defend himself, attorney claims
Dothan City Schools
Dothan City Schools looks to get a jump start on filling positions
ESCC mourns the loss of president Matt Rodgers
Enterprise State mourns the loss of former president Matt Rodgers
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention have released a 205-page list containing the names...
30+ Alabama church personnel on Southern Baptists’ abuser list

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-01-22
Hot this afternoon
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-01-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-01-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 31, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Meteorological Summer Begins Hot