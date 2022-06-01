Advertisement

Tulsa police: Multiple people shot at medical building

Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said the suspect “is down" following the incident...
Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said the suspect “is down" following the incident Wednesday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Oklahoma (AP) — A police captain says multiple people have been shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus and “some unfortunately were killed.”

Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said the suspect “is down” following the incident Wednesday. St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building.

The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.

Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to show first responders wheeling someone on a stretcher away from the hospital building.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mimi, a pet cat allegedly abused by an Ozark veterinarian, pictured on this protestor's poster.
Veterinarian charged with torturing 20-year-old cat moves to South America but will defend himself, attorney claims
Dothan City Schools
Dothan City Schools looks to get a jump start on filling positions
ESCC mourns the loss of president Matt Rodgers
Enterprise State mourns the loss of former president Matt Rodgers
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention have released a 205-page list containing the names...
30+ Alabama church personnel on Southern Baptists’ abuser list

Latest News

Geneva City and Houston County Schools hold strong teacher retention rate
Geneva City and Houston County Schools hold strong teacher retention rate
FILE - In this July 8, 2014 file photo, an Everest Institute sign is seen in an office building...
Former Corinthian students get federal student debt erased
A man walks next to heavily damaged buildings and destroyed cars following Russian attacks in...
US and Germany agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg testifies during the...
Sheryl Sandberg, No. 2 executive at Facebook parent company, is stepping down