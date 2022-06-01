Advertisement

Trial begins for man accused of stabbing and killing a woman in Southport in 2021

The trial for a man accused of stabbing a woman to death last year in Southport started on...
The trial for a man accused of stabbing a woman to death last year in Southport started on Tuesday at the Bay County Courthouse.(WJHG/WECP)
By Tony Reese
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The trial for a man accused of stabbing a woman to death last year in Southport started on Tuesday at the Bay County Courthouse.

William Jacob Burks is charged with second-degree murder in connection to Cynthia Black’s death on February 13th, 2021 in Southport.

Several people gave testimony for the prosecution, including retired Bay County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant David Sullivan, who arrested Burks.

Prosecution:” then later you responded that, about mistakes. what was that initial glimpse itself that was hard of hearing?

Sullivan:” He said I made a mistake man, and uh he said that women molested uh children man.”

Prosecutors also played the initial 911 call from Taylor Roberts, Burks’ ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, and bodycam footage from when Sullivan arrested Burks in Bay County.

BCSO Dispatch: “How did she cut her neck?

Roberts: “{inaudible}... I will talk to them more when they get here. I didn’t do it. {inaudible}.”

BCSO Dispatch: “You’re going to have to calm down, so I can help you to help her. What was she cut with?

Roberts: “A knife”.

Prosecutors also argued that Burks was high on drugs during the time of the stabbing.

”In this case, I identified the presence of two controlled substances. The first was amphetamine at a concentration of 16 plus or minus 5 milligrams per milliliter and the second was methamphetamine at a concentration of 120 plus or minus 36 milligrams per meter,” Ashley Pluer, a Florida Department of Law Enforcement Employee said.

Several witnesses took the stand on Tuesday, giving their accounts of what happened that day.

The jury will return on Wednesday morning, Judge Dustin Stevenson said they hope to wrap up the trial then.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mimi, a pet cat allegedly abused by an Ozark veterinarian, pictured on this protestor's poster.
Veterinarian charged with torturing 20-year-old cat moves to South America but will defend himself, attorney claims
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
ESCC mourns the loss of president Matt Rodgers
Enterprise State mourns the loss of former president Matt Rodgers
Dothan City Schools
Dothan City Schools looks to get a jump start on filling positions
Police: Dothan man left kids at home alone; kids later consumed narcotics

Latest News

Dothan printer who hacked competitor’s computers sentenced
News 4 at 4 - White House Correspondent, Jon Decker 6/1/2022
News 4 at 4 - White House Correspondent, Jon Decker 6/1/2022
Lifted Higher Ministries working toward reuniting families
Lifted Higher Ministries working toward reuniting families
Evansville PD releases bodycam, dashcam footage of Casey White, Vicky White arrest
Gov. Kay Ivey awards $5,000 to individual who assisted with the recapture of Casey White
New grant provides $10,000 for new farmers
New grant provides $10,000 for new farmers