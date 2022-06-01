Advertisement

Police: Dothan man left kids at home alone; kids later consumed narcotics

(MGN)
By Anthony Thomas
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man has been arrested after police say he reportedly left two kids alone and they later consumed over-the-counter drugs.

In a news release, Dothan Police said they responded to a call in the 200 block of Westmont Drive on Tuesday. Dispatchers were told that two small children had been left at home alone and one child was reported to have consumed over-the-counter medication.

DPD says once they arrived, they found the two children were in fact home alone and had access to narcotics in the home that was within their reach.

According to police, the guardian of the children, Terry Sims, arrived home from running an errand and stated he had knowledge of narcotics being in the home. Both children received a medical evaluation at a local hospital and were released.

Terry Lee Sims
Terry Lee Sims(HOUSTON COUNTY SHERRIFS OFFICE)

Terry Lee Sims, 65 years old of Dothan, was arrested and charged with two counts of Chemical Endangerment of a Child. His bond was set at $5,000.00

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming.

