News4Now: WTVY expands LIVE news

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - WTVY News 4 will launch “News 4 Now at 9″ tonight at 9:00 p.m. CT on its digital platforms: WTVY.com, WTVY News 4 mobile app, and WTVY News 4 streaming app for Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

The new nightly live stream will be anchored on weeknights by Taylor Pollock and promises to include updated information on developing stories, a review of the top stories of the day, guest interviews, and expanded storytelling on coverage from the early evening news broadcasts.

“More and more of our audience is watching us online, streaming, and on-demand,” said WTVY Vice President and General Manager Robby Thomas. “To keep earning our reputation as the ‘Hometown News Leader,’ we’re committed to meeting people where they are with the trustworthy local journalism they expect from us as conveniently as we can make it.”

In addition to “News 4 Now at 9,” WTVY is also producing three other regular segments that will be exclusive to streaming viewers.

The “News 4 Now Weather Update” at 2:30 p.m. CT started late last week. Hosted by meteorologists from the 4Warn Weather team, this segment will focus on the day’s weather outlook, including a beach forecast, lake, and river forecasts, and a tropical update. The goal is to give the audience information that will help them better enjoy the variety of outdoor activities the Wiregrass has to offer.

“News 4 Now: What’s Trending” has been gaining popularity for several months. It is a look at the top stories generating the most traffic on WTVY.com or driving the most conversation on WTVY News 4′s social media channels. Top searches, trending topics, and other current events will appear in this weekly segment streaming live Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m. CT.

“News 4 Now: Wiregrass Weekends” is another audience favorite, providing an overview of the events going on throughout the Wiregrass each weekend. This includes guest interviews, event previews, and more great community calendar material. This segment streams each Thursday at 11:00 a.m. CT.

To watch, download the free WTVY app for your favorite streaming or mobile device, or visit WTVY.com.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.