New grant provides $10,000 for new farmers

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Five $10,000 grants are up for grabs to help “jumpstart” future farmer’s dreams into a reality.

The grants, provided by Alabama Ag Credit, are to help full or part-time farmers who started farming in the last two years, or who plan to start a farm business within the next year.

Alabama Ag Credit knows the financial impact starting a farm has on someone and wants to help those who need it most.

VP of Marketing and Public Relations, Amber Pratt says “The average age of a farmer is in the upper 50s and we have seen a decrease in beginning operations getting started, as things have [have started] consolidating into bigger operations. So, we want to make sure that those small farmers and beginning farmers have a chance.”

Recipients must submit a business plan and complete the AgBiz Basics educational program by the application deadline.

The deadline to apply for a “Jumpstart” grant is July 31st, 2022.

Visit www.AlabamaAgCredit.com/jumpstart to apply.

Five grant recipients will be announced by the end of August.

