Advertisement

New grant provides $10,000 for new farmers

Alabama Ag Credit looking to help new farmers “jumpstart” their farming dreams
They are a bit behind schedule, but should be able to make up time in the growing season
They are a bit behind schedule, but should be able to make up time in the growing season(WTVG)
By Carmen Fuentes
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Five $10,000 grants are up for grabs to help “jumpstart” future farmer’s dreams into a reality.

The grants, provided by Alabama Ag Credit, are to help full or part-time farmers who started farming in the last two years, or who plan to start a farm business within the next year.

Alabama Ag Credit knows the financial impact starting a farm has on someone and wants to help those who need it most.

VP of Marketing and Public Relations, Amber Pratt says “The average age of a farmer is in the upper 50s and we have seen a decrease in beginning operations getting started, as things have [have started] consolidating into bigger operations. So, we want to make sure that those small farmers and beginning farmers have a chance.”

Recipients must submit a business plan and complete the AgBiz Basics educational program by the application deadline.

The deadline to apply for a “Jumpstart” grant is July 31st, 2022.

Visit www.AlabamaAgCredit.com/jumpstart to apply.

Five grant recipients will be announced by the end of August.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Mimi, a pet cat allegedly abused by an Ozark veterinarian, pictured on this protestor's poster.
Veterinarian charged with torturing 20-year-old cat moves to South America but will defend himself, attorney claims
Dothan City Schools
Dothan City Schools looks to get a jump start on filling positions
ESCC mourns the loss of president Matt Rodgers
Enterprise State mourns the loss of former president Matt Rodgers
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention have released a 205-page list containing the names...
30+ Alabama church personnel on Southern Baptists’ abuser list

Latest News

A rendering of an entrance to Gray Television's Assembly Studios in the metropolitan Atlanta...
Gray Television announces NBCUniversal deal for new studios
Wiregrass classroom
Geneva City and Houston County Schools hold strong teacher retention rate
Dothan Leisure Services’ summer program returns
ALEA troopers investigate 4 fatal crashes, 3 drownings during Memorial Day weekend