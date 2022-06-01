Advertisement

Man found guilty of stabbing death, sentenced to prison

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a trial lasting less than two days, a jury has found a man guilty of stabbing a woman to death.

William Jacob Burks was found guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday morning. Burks was also sentenced to life in prison.

The family of the victim Cynthia Black was present in court on Wednesday, providing statements to the judge during the sentencing hearing.

Black’s sister said she was going to pick up Cynthia later that day and take her to dinner.

The Judge said during sentencing that the crime was a senseless killing.

On February 13, 2021, Burks stabbed Cynthia Black, 64, at a home in Southport. Black died at a local hospital from her injuries.

