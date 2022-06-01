Man found guilty of stabbing death, sentenced to prison

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a trial lasting less than two days, a jury has found a man guilty of stabbing a woman to death.

William Jacob Burks was found guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday morning. Burks was also sentenced to life in prison.

The family of the victim Cynthia Black was present in court on Wednesday, providing statements to the judge during the sentencing hearing.

Black’s sister said she was going to pick up Cynthia later that day and take her to dinner.

The Judge said during sentencing that the crime was a senseless killing.

On February 13, 2021, Burks stabbed Cynthia Black, 64, at a home in Southport. Black died at a local hospital from her injuries.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.