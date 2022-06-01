Lifted Higher Ministries working toward reuniting families

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Lifted Higher Ministries is putting its motto, “Relationship building, life doing,” at the forefront by serving parents and elderly in the Wiregrass who have children in Foster Care.

This nonprofit works with referrals they get, the majority being from DHR, to reunite families. Brandee Lukas, Founder of Lifted Higher Ministries, said they also get referrals from judges, lawyers and housing authorities. They serve all over the Wiregrass. The biggest area being Houston County.

Through the organizations parent support program they have a supervised visitation program and a transportation program. Lukas said these services allow birth parents to build relationships with their children and those within the organization to help them do life.

“God calls us to do life together and so those are very hard situations that these people are in, their kids aren’t with them, and a lot of times they have to remove themselves from the people they were associating with in the past in order to make the life style changes they need to make,” Lukas said. “So, they’re by themselves and how hard is that, to make lifestyle changes when completely your life has been turned upside down? We come alongside them, love them where they are at, and help them do life right so they can get reunified with their children.”

On Wednesday the organization’s work continues. They fit the need of a mother to be by throwing her a baby shower. Lukas said their goal is to love these parents, guide them and get families reunited.

“These people don’t need to be judged,” Lukas said. “They need to be loved and so we are able to do that and truly able to love on them and care for them where they’re at and like I said, just walk out the situation and life just as you would with a sister, or friend. We get to do that with them too, you know. God never created us to do life by ourselves and so we always want to be His hands and feet, walking out what He has for people in their lives.”

Lukas tells News 4 this organization is not funded. They accept monetary donations to continue and complete their mission. They also accept car seats, toys, diapers, cribs, furniture and more.

Click here to make a donation.

Click here to view the Lifted Higher Ministries website.

Click here to view the Lifted Higher Ministries Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.