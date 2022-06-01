Grand jury indicts Buffalo shooting suspect on terrorism charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A grand jury Wednesday charged the white 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket with domestic terrorism motivated by hate and 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Payton Gendron, who has been in custody since the May 14 shooting, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Erie County Court.

Gendron had previously been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting, which also injured three people. He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors told a judge May 20 the grand jury had voted to indict Gendron but was continuing its investigation.

