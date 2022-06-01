Advertisement

Investigators search area where mummified baby remains found

Law enforcement was back at the scene searching where they say mummified infant remains were found Tuesday.
Law enforcement was back at the scene searching where they say mummified infant remains were found Tuesday.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Law enforcement was back at the scene searching where they say mummified infant remains were found Tuesday.

Gulf County Sheriff’s Deputies were at the intersection of State Road 71 and Chipola Avenue in Wewahitchka Wednesday. Deputies brought a K9 trained to find human remains to search the area.

“We will do everything we can to try and unravel this mystery,” Sheriff Mike Harrison said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement plans to search the area Thursday with ground-penetrating radar. Sheriff Harrison says they want to eliminate the possibility of additional graves.

We’re also told a preliminary report from the Medical Examiner’s Office is expected Thursday.

