Hot this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Another quiet start this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s for most, a small chance of a afternoon shower today. Rain chances will stick around through the weekend with the best chance coming in on Friday. Temperatures remain in the 90s for afternoon highs the next seven days.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. High near 92°. Winds E 5 mph 10%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 71°. Winds Light W 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. High near 93°. Winds NW 5 mph 20%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 93° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 93° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 92° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 94° 10%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 95° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

