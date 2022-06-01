Geneva City and Houston County Schools hold strong teacher retention rate

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two districts in the Wiregrass have a first-year teacher retention rate among the highest in the state.

“The quality of a system is going to be based off its people,” says Ron Snell, Superintendent of Geneva City Schools. “A part of that is not just hiring and finding qualified people who are good, who have compassion and care about kids, but then being able to train them, and then the most important is being able to retain them.”

Strong retention in any school district is crucial for several reasons.

Snell explains, “If you’re gonna invest time in making sure they have all the professional development that they deserve and need, and then you have to turn around and replace them, it’s expensive, and you lose a lot of the organizational structure because they learn your customs, your, culture, your ways, and then there’s a turnover and you’re having to repeat that same process.”

Geneva City has only two teacher hires to make over the summer.

Angel Pullum just wrapped up her first year at Geneva Middle School and believes she’s right where she’s meant to be.

She expresses, “This has been a crazy year, especially with COVID, it’s a crazy time to start but everybody has been so supportive right from the beginning.”

For her, working alongside experienced teachers has been a motivator.

“I was assigned a mentor teacher, we have a mentor program where a veteran teacher helps you through your first year, and that program has been absolutely amazing,” Pullman continues.

After teaching at Enterprise State Community College for 17 years, Kevin Ammons made a change, and just finished out his first year teaching Geneva High School seniors.

“Once you get established in an area and the warm friendly welcome that you receive here, it would kind of be hard to leave,” explains Ammons. “This is a great place to plant your roots and you’ve got a great school system with a long line of tradition and excellence.”

Houston County leaders say they got a jumpstart on hiring this spring.

“We’ve been able to make most of our hires, we have very few left here in Houston County,” says Brandy White, Superintendent of Houston County Schools. “So, we’re excited to take those teachers and focus on a plan for next year.”

Olivia Laaker says her first year teaching at Rehobeth Middle School felt natural.

“I feel like I don’t have to censor myself as a human just to be a teacher,” explains Laaker. “I feel like I can incorporate my personality into my classroom a little bit better. For example, I asked Mr. Farris if I could paint my room, and he said ‘okay’ so literally yesterday I finished painting an entire mural on my wall and he was just like ‘that’s fine’…okay cool!”

She attributes the smooth-sailing school year to her co-teachers.

“We just all mesh well together,” finishes Laaker. “We are a one unit.”

Laaker, Ammos, and Pullum all look forward to continuing their careers at their respective schools.

