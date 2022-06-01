Enterprise State mourns the loss of former president Matt Rodgers

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Enterprise State Community College president Matt Rodgers has passed away. Rodgers, who retired from the position on May 1, has been battling colon cancer since 2021.

Rodgers served as the president of ESCC for the last five years.

Enterprise State released the following statement:

“Matt Rodgers was a great administrator, leader, father, and friend. He led by example every day, and he was always ready to offer a hand to help or support those who needed it. He touched the lives of those around him, and his legacy at this College is one that will endure for years to come. We are deeply saddened by the loss of Matt Rodgers. We will keep his family in our prayers.”

Before coming to ESCC, Rodgers was principal of Enterprise High School, a position he held for six years. Before that he was a high school teacher and coach a Enterprise, Andalusia and Zion Chapel.

