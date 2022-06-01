Dothan Leisure Services’ summer program returns

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services is preparing to kick off its annual summer program in just one week.

DLS’ Summer Camps begin on Monday, June 6th. The program is open to all kids between the ages of 6 to 12 years old.

Several Dothan recreation centers are offering the program. Including Andrew Belle Community Center, Walton Park, Westgate, and the Wiregrass Recreation Center.

DLS is also offering a program for music lovers with “Camp Treble.”

For more information on the program, contact DLS at (334) 615-3700. A link to the website can be found HERE.

