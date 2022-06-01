Advertisement

Dothan Leisure Services’ summer program returns

(Source: Dothan Leisure Services)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services is preparing to kick off its annual summer program in just one week.

DLS’ Summer Camps begin on Monday, June 6th. The program is open to all kids between the ages of 6 to 12 years old.

Several Dothan recreation centers are offering the program. Including Andrew Belle Community Center, Walton Park, Westgate, and the Wiregrass Recreation Center.

DLS is also offering a program for music lovers with “Camp Treble.”

For more information on the program, contact DLS at (334) 615-3700. A link to the website can be found HERE.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Mimi, a pet cat allegedly abused by an Ozark veterinarian, pictured on this protestor's poster.
Veterinarian charged with torturing 20-year-old cat moves to South America but will defend himself, attorney claims
Dothan City Schools
Dothan City Schools looks to get a jump start on filling positions
ESCC mourns the loss of president Matt Rodgers
Enterprise State mourns the loss of former president Matt Rodgers
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention have released a 205-page list containing the names...
30+ Alabama church personnel on Southern Baptists’ abuser list

Latest News

WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
May is National Bike Month. Cities around the country are encouraging folks to hit the road...
‘National Bike Month’ encouraging people to bike not drive
WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Douglas Park
Headland and Abbeville students come together for a kickball tournament