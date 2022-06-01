Alabama basketball team manager Charlie Pierce Wilson dies

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s Men’s Basketball team announced on social media that basketball team manager Charlie Pierce Wilson has died.

Officials confirm to WBRC that Wilson was 20 years old. Wilson was with the team for about one year, but had a big impact on staff and players while there.. A GoFundMe made for Wilson confirmed that he died unexpectedly.

We extend our condolences to Wilson’s family, friends, and the Alabama Men’s Basketball Team.

Sending our love to the family and friends of men's basketball manager, Charlie Wilson.



Forever in our hearts. Forever Roll Tide. pic.twitter.com/bqZwVupfXe — Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) June 1, 2022

This one really hurts. Lost my buddy. A guy that made everyone smile and brightened every room he walked into...Rest In Peace "Dubbs" we will miss you brother. Cold Mickey's are going to hit a little different from now on. https://t.co/ZINJiC52KJ — Bryan Hodgson (@UACoachBryan) June 1, 2022

