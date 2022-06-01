Alabama basketball team manager Charlie Pierce Wilson dies
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s Men’s Basketball team announced on social media that basketball team manager Charlie Pierce Wilson has died.
Officials confirm to WBRC that Wilson was 20 years old. Wilson was with the team for about one year, but had a big impact on staff and players while there.. A GoFundMe made for Wilson confirmed that he died unexpectedly.
We extend our condolences to Wilson’s family, friends, and the Alabama Men’s Basketball Team.
