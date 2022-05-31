Advertisement

Meteorological Summer Begins Hot

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Typical summertime weather is on the way as we begin meteorological summer on Wednesday. Highs will average in the lower 90s, with lows in the lower 70s. We’re watching for potential tropical activity to form around the Yucatan Peninsula, heading towards the Florida Peninsula by the weekend.

TONIGHT – Any rain ends this evening, then turning mostly clear. Low near 70°.  Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers. High near 92°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 71°.  Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 93° 20%

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 91° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 70° High: 93° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 93° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 93° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/S at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man was swept away from a rental pontoon boat...
Man drowns after being swept away from pontoon boat on Crab Island, sheriff says
Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention have released a 205-page list containing the names...
30+ Alabama church personnel on Southern Baptists’ abuser list
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
John Glanton, Jr. Photo
John Glanton, Dothan’s first Black commissioner, dies

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-31-22
A few showers possible this afternoon
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-31-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-31-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 30, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Rain Chances Return Tuesday