Meteorological Summer Begins Hot

SYNOPSIS – Typical summertime weather is on the way as we begin meteorological summer on Wednesday. Highs will average in the lower 90s, with lows in the lower 70s. We’re watching for potential tropical activity to form around the Yucatan Peninsula, heading towards the Florida Peninsula by the weekend.

TONIGHT – Any rain ends this evening, then turning mostly clear. Low near 70°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers. High near 92°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 71°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 93° 20%

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 91° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 93° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 93° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 93° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/S at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

