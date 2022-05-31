Final prep for Alabama State games

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The 2022 Alabama State Games are quickly approaching with just ten days to go until the opening ceremony, but a few events will take place this weekend.

There are a total of 27 sporting events this year

With host sites spread throughout the Wiregrass, including here in Dothan, Enterprise, and Ozark.

The games host thousands of athletes annually making it Alabama’s largest annual multi-sport event for youth and adults.

Some of the most popular events include pickleball, the ninja challenge, disc golf and the newly added flag football.

Registration is still open for select sports and everyone is encouraged to participate.

“We have anybody from five-year-olds to 95-year-olds literally so it’s for everybody,” said executive director Dean Kelley of the Alabama State Games. “Miracle league is back in our games this year, which we’re excited about. They were out for a couple of years because of all the circumstances with COVID, but now they’re back with us and so we’ve got them coming back and it’s just exciting. It’s very exciting and we’re looking forward to it.”

Golf will take place this Friday with pickleball and mountain biking happening on Saturday.

To register for the state games click here.

