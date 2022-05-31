A few showers possible this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – A warm start to Tuesday morning with the chance of a few afternoon showers today. This summer like pattern will stick around all week with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and the chance of a few afternoon pop up showers and storms.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, a few showers. High near 90°. Winds E 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 70°. Winds Light & Vrbl 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. High near 91°. Winds NE 5 mph 10%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 93° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 93° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 93° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 92° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 92° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 92° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

