Advertisement

A few showers possible this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A warm start to Tuesday morning with the chance of a few afternoon showers today. This summer like pattern will stick around all week with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and the chance of a few afternoon pop up showers and storms.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, a few showers. High near 90°. Winds E 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 70°. Winds Light & Vrbl 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. High near 91°. Winds NE 5 mph 10%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 93° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 93° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 93° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 92° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 92° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 92° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man was swept away from a rental pontoon boat...
Man drowns after being swept away from pontoon boat on Crab Island, sheriff says
Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention have released a 205-page list containing the names...
30+ Alabama church personnel on Southern Baptists’ abuser list
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi attend the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most...
DUI arrest of Pelosi’s husband came after California crash

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-31-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-31-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 30, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Rain Chances Return Tuesday
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-30-22
A nice Memorial day