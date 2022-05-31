Advertisement

Dothan City Schools looks to get a jump start on filling positions

Dothan City Schools
Dothan City Schools
By Meredith Blair
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The school year coming to an end means several open positions across the board.

Dothan City Schools is hosting a job fair to get a jump start on filling them.

The district needs teachers, but also food service, maintenance, custodial and IT employees.

They’re also looking to hire substitutes for several positions.

DCS doesn’t have a large number of teachers retiring this year, something they’re thankful for.

“That is helping with retention, so we’re not seeing as much turnover as what we’ve had, but we do anticipate having a little more as we get closer to the start of school,” expresses Patrick Mallory, Director of Human Resources for Dothan City Schools. “The market is so competitive; everyone is looking for employees.”

The job fair is next Tuesday, June 7th from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the DCS central office.

Anyone can attend.

