Blue Springs is a summer hot spot in Jackson County

Jackson Blue Springs was packed with adults and kids for Memorial Day Weekend.
Jackson Blue Springs was packed with adults and kids for Memorial Day Weekend.
By Ramsey Romero
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County locals and tourists who didn’t want to make the trip to the beach filled Jackson Blue Springs Monday.

“I’m actually from Jacksonville, Florida,” Ryan Rose said. “I decided to come down for Memorial Weekend, I was going to go to Panama City but figured there might be a lot of people out there.”

“It’s better than the beach, I think it’s just cleaner,” Amyah Wilson said.

With the updates to Blue Springs last year and Memorial Day representing the unofficial start of the summer, many residents say they plan to make regular visits in the next few months.

“This is the hangout spot for the rest of the summer for me,” Wilson said.

“Oh yeah, it’s only four dollars to get in per car,” Rose said. “Like I said you can bring your own kayak, they have kayaking out here, you have to bring your own jetski but they have that available, bring your own tubes, it’s just a great time.”

Even though Blue Springs is a Jackson County hot spot for all ages, many of the people there for Memorial Day weekend were families with young children. The kids say they enjoy spending their days at Blue Springs with their families.

“I knew all my friends were going to be here and I love the water, so that’s why I wanted to come out here,” Tajinay Smith said.

“It’s clear water, your eyes don’t burn, and you’ve got the diving board,” Bryson Royster said.

For anyone looking for fun in the sun and a place to barbeque, boat, or swim, Jackson Blue Springs will be open all summer.

