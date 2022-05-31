Auburn baseball tabbed regional host

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVY) - The road to Omaha begins on the plains for the Auburn Tigers, who have been selected as an NCAA Tournament Regional host site.

The number 14 national seeded Tigers will welcome in UCLA, Florida State and Southeastern Louisiana to Plainsman Park this weekend.

This will mark the fifth time in program history that Auburn has hosted a regional and the first since 2010.

The Tigers making their fourth regional appearance under head coach Butch Thompson, who knows the significance this opportunity not only holds for the program but for those that support it as well.

“I think about every person, every ballplayer who’s put on an Auburn uniform, I think about our fans stepping up to the plate and creating the biggest sellout we’ve ever had,” said Thompson. “To think Friday morning at 11 o’clock, that Florida State and UCLA is going to play in a game right here. I mean, that’s the brand you want to continue to try to nurture and build to create baseball being played in the state of Alabama.”

The Tigers and Lions will take the field at 6 p.m. on Friday in game two of the Auburn regional.

