Alabama State set to make NCAA Tournament appearance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The SWAC champions Alabama State back in the field of 64 for the first time since 2016, and just the second time in program history.

ASU will take on the SEC champions and top overall seeded Tennessee in the Knoxville regional along with Georgia Tech and Campbell.

While it may be a tall task to take on the number one team in the nation, this is not head coach Jose’ Vazquez’s first time in this position.

So, he knows what to expect and how to prepare his players for this matchup.

“As a head coach I think the transparency, being in this situation before when I was an assistant and now as a head coach, I think I know what to expect a little bit of the atmosphere,” said Vazquez.

Infielder Corey King added, “ I had a nonstop smile the entire way. I’m just happy to make it as far as we came and hopefully we can keep going. I love my team for everything that they’ve been able to accomplish.”

“This is fantastic for me,” said outfielder Ian Matos. “I’m just trying to enjoy every moment of this and every chance I have with all of these guys. I love these guys, been playing with them for a whole year now so it means a lot.”

First pitch between Alabama State and Tennessee is set for 6 o’clock on Friday.

