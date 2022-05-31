Advertisement

Alabama man continues cross-country walk in honor of mental health awareness

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Alabamian Sylvester Williams continues his journey walking coast to coast to bring awareness to mental health.

He is not only walking for himself but for everyone who struggles with depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues.

Williams himself suffered from depression, and after seeing his family and friends struggle as well, he decided he needed to take action.

His phrase is, “It’s ok not to be ok.”

He started his walk on May 1 in Los Angeles, California, where he walks eight to 11 hours a day.

He encourages others on social media to never give up and keep going.

The famous Tik Tok platform has brought a lot of attention to William’s journey. His fans and followers comment how appreciative they are that he is doing this for everyone, some even meeting up with him, so he continues to keep going every day.

“The follows and supporters who reach out to me and are like letting me know like I love what you’re doing. That meant a lot to me. Keep on going its like, there has been so many ups and downs. Like I said it’s not going to be easy like this walk has not been easy, but at the end of the day, I’m going to keep on pushing and keep going,” Williams said

Williams arrived in Colorado three days ago, and we will continue to follow his journey all the way to Jacksonville, Florida.

