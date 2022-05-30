Advertisement

Vietnam veteran talks about keeping history alive

Today is Memorial Day. An extra day off of work for some, but more importantly a day to remember military men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday is Memorial Day. An extra day off work for some, but more importantly, a day to remember military men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held in Prattville to honor the city’s fallen.

“Memorial Day is known as the most expensive holiday, and it is very much that. It is the most expensive when you add up all the lives that have been sacrificed for our freedoms.” said Prattville mayor Bill Gillespie.

Countless lives have been lost since the country began, and each year, services are held across the country to remember them.

Drafted in 1965, Army veteran Bennie Warren Dale Jr. fought in Vietnam.

“That’s the price that some of us paid, and I’ve been blessed that I got back, and I’m blessed to be able to tell you my story,” said Dale.

He says he is always in attendance on Memorial Day.

“I meet so many folks here that are veterans,” said Dale.

The stories that the veterans tell are what’s important to Dale. He says telling stories help keep them alive. Like the story of his father, who didn’t get a warm welcome when he returned from World War II because of his race.

“We have history because all of us served some branches...and it’s just a camaraderie,” he said.

History is what gives the day a deeper meaning.

“I thank the Lord every day that I remember these things,” said Dale. “I want the younger generation to not forget where we’ve been.”

And when remembering past generations, take a moment to honor our heroes before enjoying the day off.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

