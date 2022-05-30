Rain Chances Return Tuesday

SYNOPSIS – A weak disturbance is on the way for Tuesday, which will bring us a few scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances drop again for Wednesday and Thursday, before going up on Friday. We’re watching for a potential tropical system to form in the Gulf later this week, but the flow should take the disturbance towards the Florida Peninsula.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 68°. Winds SW/SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 90°. Winds SE-E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 69°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 91° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 93° 10%

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 91° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 93° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 93° 10%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 70° High: 92° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

