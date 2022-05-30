A nice Memorial day

SYNOPSIS – Patchy fog in some of the area this morning so plan ahead before leaving the house, this afternoon looks great with just a slight chance of a shower or two. Warm for the rest of the week with highs in the lower 90s and afternoon summertime shower and storm chances. Keeping an eye on the tropics but right now things look good for us.

TODAY – Mostly sunny, a shower or two. High near 89°. Winds SE 5 mph 10%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 69°. Winds Light SE 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny, slight chance of a shower. High near 90°. Winds E 5 mph 20%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 90° 10%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 93° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 93° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 90° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 95° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 94° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

