ALEA explains what can lead to tickets, arrests over Memorial Day holiday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As lot of boats hit the water ways right now for the Memorial Day holiday, law enforcement is also out patrolling lakes and rivers to keep folks safe.

Troopers on the water want people to enjoy themselves. But not at the expense of others. They also want people to act responsibly and follow the rules. Trooper Freddie Ingram explained what could get some people ticketed and others arrested.

Anything with intent, that’s reckless or harmful, that can cause harm to you or someone else could lead to you arrest.

“You know anything drug or alcohol related are arrestable offenses. Expired registration, or you have a life jacket with a busted buckle, we’ll give a ticket on stuff like that. But if you do something intentionally or put someone on your boat in harm’s way or someone else in harm’s way you can be arrested for that,” said Freddie Ingram, state trooper.

You should also be aware of alcohol laws where you intend to go boating. For example, alcohol is not allowed on Lake Tuscaloosa which is owned by the city of Tuscaloosa. And alcohol is not allowed on the portion of the Tennessee Tombigbee River in Pickens County because that is a dry county where alcohol is not sold.

