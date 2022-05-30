ADPH explains salmonella poisoning behind peanut butter recall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A JIF peanut putter recall was issued last week after more than a dozen people were reported sick with salmonella poisoning.

Two people were hospitalized, no deaths have been reported.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says the over-arching concern with salmonella poisoning is that people with compromised immune systems, or those very old and very young can become severely sick.

The illness can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain according to the FDA.

Dr. Landers says salmonella is a bacteria that typically contaminates food products like chicken or eggs. In this case, though, it’s peanut butter.

But not everyone reacts the same and Dr. Landers says sometimes people don’t even know they have salmonella poisoning.

“If you are having a diarrhea illness along with abdominal cramps or fever or have any other health problems, that you need to speak with your physician,” said Dr. Landers. “You don’t necessarily need to go to the emergency room unless you are having an urgent issue.”

While not everyone who eats the peanut butter will become sick, she adds it’s better to be safe than sorry.

So if you haven’t already, go ahead and check the peanut butter in your pantry. If the first seven digits end in 425, go ahead and throw it out.

