New Troy monument honors fallen service members

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new monument sits in Troy’s Bicentennial Park to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Just a day before Memorial Day, a dedication ceremony was held for the PFC. John E. Brown Memorial Pathway.

The new monument features a pair of boots, a rifle, and a helmet – the gear that remains after a service member is lost.

Brown, for whom the structure is named, served in the Army’s 101st Airborne Division. The new monument memorializes him as a “Fallen Hero.”

“To be able to recognize and memorialize ‘Johnny’ in this way is very important,” his brother-in-law Shane Tatum said. “Like I said, sometimes Memorial Day weekend is thought of one way. Whereas the Brown family thinks of a way how to celebrate the loss of their son.”

The memorial also remembers all those who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, in Afghanistan, and around the world in the War on Terror that followed 9/11.

“It is not about individuals in the Army. It’s about soldiers doing their job,” said Rodney Mccants, Brown’s Battalion commander. “Whether they’re told to do it, or it’s implied. They get the job done. No matter what the cost, no matter what the sacrifice.”

Those who would like to see that new monument can visit Troy’s Bicentennial Park. It is located near the intersection of Highway 231 and South Brundidge Street.

