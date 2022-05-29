Memorial Day Forecast

SYNOPSIS – Beautiful weather continues into our Memorial Day. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s again tomorrow afternoon. Chance of showers most afternoons

during our work week. They will be isolated in pattern.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 66°. Winds E 5 mph

TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 89°. Winds ENE 5-10 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 67°. Winds E 5 mph

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 90° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 90° 20%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 92° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 93° 20%

SAT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 94°

SUN: Mostly cloudy Low: 66° High: 89°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas offshore1-2 feet.

