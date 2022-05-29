Hibachi Joe cooks for Uvalde mass shooting victims

UVALDE, Texas. (WTVY) - Hibachi Joe has returned to the Wiregrass after making a trip of service to Texas in honor of those lost in Tuesday’s mass shooting.

Joe left Thursday evening just before 7:00, driving over 14 hours to serve those in the community. In a Facebook post, Joe says he and his crew fed nearly 400 people.

“I feel like I’m the luckiest man alive,” Joe said.

Joe posted several photos and videos documenting his trip. In one post, he shared how the community is still in mourning.

“They shared me a story about the school and the tragedy that happen that day. In the photo we look SMILES for photo, but we’re sad,” Joe said. “The community still hurt, will not be let go /heal for a very long time.”

You can find all the posts on his Facebook page HERE.

