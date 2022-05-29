Advertisement

5-year-old dead, 4 injured in Opelika crash

(Crash)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are investigating an early morning crash that claimed the life of a child and injured several others.

Authorities responded to the three-vehicle wreck around 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of West Point Parkway.

Police say a 5-year-old child was removed from a vehicle and appeared to be in cardiac arrest. The child was transported to East Alabama Medical Center and died shortly after 10 a.m. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Opelika police say a 10-year-old child and two women, ages 34 and 46, were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional for their injuries.

A 9-year-old victim was flown to Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham for treatment, according to police.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or their secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TONYA GREER WTVY
UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s end search for missing and endangered person
Lindy Blanchard files lawsuit
Lindy Blanchard files lawsuit against John Merrill
L to R: Justin Jarrard, Mary Allison Foxworth
Stolen property found during Holmes County arrest
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office reports that 10 men were arrested for participating in a...
Sheriff: Deputies raid cockfighting event; 10 men arrested, 36 roosters seized
James Quadarius Thomas
Geneva County attempted murder suspect in custody

Latest News

John Glanton, Jr. Photo
John Glanton, Dothan’s first black commissioner, dies
ALEA is urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED alerts.
ALEA urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED system
Lindy Blanchard files lawsuit
Lindy Blanchard files lawsuit against John Merrill
Many of you are gearing up to hit the road for the holiday weekend, but you’re going to be...
Gas experts predict small decrease in prices in June