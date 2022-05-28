Advertisement

Parker Moman tabbed to lead Rehobeth’s baseball program

Moman will lead the Rebels in 2023 after assisting the team the last four seasons.
By Nick Brooks
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Rehobeth baseball program will be under new leadership this coming season as Parker Moman steps into the head coaching role.

Moman will replace John Griffin who decided to retire this past season.

A Wiregrass native, Moman was a standout athlete at Ashford before moving on to play baseball at the collegiate level.

Moman is no stranger to the Rebels, as he has been an assistant with the team and the middle school head coach the last four seasons, which is why Moman believes this will be an easy transition not only for himself but the players as well.

“I’ve gotten to see these kids’ personalities, their development from seventh grade all the way up now til the seniors and I think it’s going to really help that they know what I expect, I know what they can do,” said Moman. “So, I think that’s really going to go a long way. They know me, I know them. We’re not really starting fresh with an outside face.”

