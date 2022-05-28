Advertisement

Man hits top lottery prize with $5 million scratch-off ticket

Florida resident James Whittington cashed in on a $5 million Florida Lottery jackpot while...
Florida resident James Whittington cashed in on a $5 million Florida Lottery jackpot while playing the Cashword scratch-off game.(Florida Lottery)
By WJHG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - Thanks to a Florida Lottery scratch-off game, a Florida resident became the state’s latest millionaire.

James Whittington was awarded the $5 million top prize earlier this week from the Cashword scratch-off game. Lottery officials said he purchased the winning ticket at a market in Port St. Joe.

WJHG reports Whittington chose to receive his winnings as a lump sum payment that came out to be $3.9 million.

Lottery officials did not immediately share what Whittington planned to do with his winnings.

According to the Florida Lottery, scratch-off games make up about 75% of ticket sales and generate more than $1.3 billion for the state.

Copyright 2022 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TONYA GREER WTVY
UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s end search for missing and endangered person
UPDATE: Hartford road reopened after crash causes major delays
Tydarrius Franklin booking photo
Man facing violent Dothan charges accused in beach riot
UAB School of Dentistry photo
Dothan dental school announcement expected soon
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack

Latest News

Dothan natives among leaders in Emerald Coast Pro Tour
Dothan natives among leaders in Emerald Coast Pro Tour
Parker Moman tabbed to lead Rehobeth’s baseball program
Parker Moman tabbed to lead Rehobeth’s baseball program
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas
James Quadarius Thomas
Geneva County attempted murder suspect in custody