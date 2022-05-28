Advertisement

Lindy Blanchard files lawsuit against John Merrill

By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lindy Blanchard who lost the Republican nomination for governor last week to Kay Ivey filed a lawsuit on May 19, six days before the election.

The lawsuit is against Secretary of State, John Merrill and members of the Alabama Electronic Voting Committee.

Blanchard is suing election officials for using electronic voting machines saying they are insecure and undermine voter confidence.

Representative Tommy Hanes from district 23 in Jackson County is also named a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

