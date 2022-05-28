Geneva County attempted murder suspect in custody

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms says the man they’ve wanted for about a week on attempted murder charges in now in custody.

28-year-old James Quadarius Thomas was arrested earlier today at Vaughn Towers. Thomas shot one person and assaulted two others last weekend near Malvern, not far from the Houston County line.

When law enforcement arrived, Thomas was gone.

Thomas has been transported to the Geneva County Jail where he will face numerous charges.

