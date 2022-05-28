Gas experts predict small decrease in prices in June

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you are gearing up to hit the road for the holiday weekend, but you’re going to be paying a high price at the pump before you go.

Alabama’s gas averages $4.29 as of May 27. That is the same average as the day before.

Clay Ingram with AAA said Alabama has hit a gas price plateau right now, which can happen before a big travel weekend. He said we have only seen a one cent change in the state’s average price of gas all week, but that plateau will probably end Friday night, with prices spiking higher Saturday for those last minute travelers. But, Ingram said once Memorial Day is over, prices will likely go down some.

“Once we get a week or so passed Memorial Day, I think there is a chance we could see prices drop back down a little bit,” Ingram said. “But, we might see some even higher prices in July and in August. We might get a break in June, but it probably wont be too much.”

Ingram said even with these high gas prices, the roads are expected to be crowded this weekend. AAA said there is a 122% hike in air and car travel.

