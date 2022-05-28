Dothan natives among leaders in Emerald Coast Pro Tour

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Emerald Coast Pro Golf tour back in the Circle City this week at the Dothan Country Club.

The final round wrapping up today with a couple of local golfers out competing in the event.

Former Rehobeth Rebel now Troy Trojan Brantley Scott along with reigning tournament champ and former Providence Christian golfer Calum Masters both back on the course.

Masters coming up just one stroke short this time as Garrett Osborn takes the crown with a final score of 199.

“I did play in the Future Masters, and I was remembering I was calling my mom the other day and my granddad brought me down here, I think when I was 10,” said Garrett Osborn. “When I got out there, I kind of usually remember the holes and remembered a couple. I definitely remember number three, the waterhole.”

“Reiterates what I tell myself every day especially when I’m teeing it up in a tournament,” said Calum Masters. “If I just go out there and get in a rhythm and play my game, I should be around the lead if not winning, like that’s just what I tell myself. Every time I wake up, I see myself do it year in year out and it definitely helps kind of build up some confidence.”

Masters is heading up North early next week to participate in the first PGA Tour Canada event on Thursday,

