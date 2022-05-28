Beautiful Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Great weather for our Memorial Day weekend! A few clouds and warm temperatures for not only the Wiregrass but the panhandle too. A warm summer like week this upcoming week with temperatures in the 80s and 90s for the highs and 60s and 70s for the overnight lows.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 64°. Winds N 5 mph

TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 88°. Winds ENE 5-10 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 66°. Winds E 5-10 mph

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly Sunny. Low: 66° High: 89°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 90°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 90°

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 92°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 93°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 94°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 10-15 kts. Seas offshore1-2 feet.

