Beautiful Weekend

Meteorologist Emily Acton
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Great weather for our Memorial Day weekend! A few clouds and warm temperatures for not only the Wiregrass but the panhandle too. A warm summer like week this upcoming week with temperatures in the 80s and 90s for the highs and 60s and 70s for the overnight lows.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 64°.  Winds N 5 mph

TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 88°.  Winds ENE 5-10 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 66°.  Winds E 5-10 mph

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly Sunny. Low: 66° High: 89°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 90°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 90°

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 92°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 93°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 94°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 10-15 kts. Seas offshore1-2 feet.

