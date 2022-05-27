Advertisement

Stolen property found during Holmes County arrest

L to R: Justin Jarrard, Mary Allison Foxworth
L to R: Justin Jarrard, Mary Allison Foxworth
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two Alabama residents are in custody in Holmes County after drugs and stolen property were found in their vehicle, according to Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Deputies report on May 24th, a deputy pulled the car over on Alex Brown Road. We’re told the driver, Justin Jarrard, of Dothan, had a suspended license.

Deputies said drugs were visible in the car, so they conducted a probable search of the vehicle. Deputies report during this search, they discovered marijuana, a small container of methamphetamine, and a syringe allegedly belonging to the driver.

We’re told deputies searched the passenger’s purse and found methamphetamine in the shaft of a pen, as well as a hydrocodone pill which the passenger, Mary Allison Foxworth, of Webb, Alabama, did not have a prescription for.

The deputies said while searching the car, they found various tools and HVAC equipment with an estimated value of more than $20,000. We’re told those items were believed to have been stolen during a burglary theft in Geneva County, Alabama.

Investigators worked with officials from the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office to execute a search warrant.

Jarrard was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, driving while license suspended, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Foxworth was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials say the stolen property was recovered and turned over to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office.

