A new thrill ride is coming to WonderWorks

WonderWorks is unveiling the new Grave Digger ride.
By Alex Joyce
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - WonderWorks is unveiling the new Grave Digger ride.

The ride is officially open this Saturday at 10:00 a.m. and the excitement is high.

“We are super excited about having Grave Digger open especially this weekend, it being Memorial Day weekend,” Paula Fredrick, sales manager at WonderWorks, said.

The ride is full of twists and turns, even a full 360-degree spin.

“We use brand new state-of-the-art Pico VR goggles,” Gary Henderson, tech manager at WonderWorks, said. “It’s a fully immersed experience. You wear the goggles, the ride turns around three hundred and sixty degrees, there’s wind fans on there. So you really get all the way into it.”

You can learn all about the ride on the WonderWorks website.

