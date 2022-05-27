Local farms host Flower Farm Tour

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Gina Hamilton’s husband retired, they weren’t sure what they were going to do. Soon, they moved to Washington County and started a new adventure.

“I came across a flower farm named Florette, and when I saw all the beautiful flowers she was growing, I’m like, ‘That’s what I want to do,’ so that’s how I got into it,” Hamilton said.

Now their flower farm, Black Barn Blossoms, grows and sells all types of fresh flowers, but many people still don’t know about them.

“We are really trying to bring awareness to the public to buy local, support your local farmers,” Hamilton said.

Black Barn Blossoms is just one of the four farms participating, and those involved encourage everyone to visit all the farms in the tri-county area. The other farms are Fussell’s Daylily Farm, No Place Like Holmes Farm, and Southern Grace Lavender Farm. All the farms are located in Washington, Holmes, or Bay Counties.

“The three other farms each will have something different set up at their farm [Saturday], as well as us, so it’s just like a farm hop,” Hamilton said.

We’re told visiting the local farms not only ensures fresh, local flowers, but also supports the people in your community.

“You know, we sell flowers and that’s how we feed our families,” Hamilton said. “Also, it’s bringing jobs to the area, and it’s supporting our local economy.”

So when you’re looking for the perfect flower arrangement for any occasion, consider buying local.

The Flower Farm Tour will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 27.

For more information on the Flower Farm Tour, and a map of the farms participating, visit https://blackbarnblossoms.com/special-event.

