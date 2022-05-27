Advertisement

A foggy start for some this morning

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Patchy fog this morning but the good news is the rain is on the way out! A shower or two will be possible this afternoon but things will dry out over the weekend. Temperatures warming back up next week into the lower 90s with rain chances returning.

TODAY – Mostly sunny, a shower or two. High near 85°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 10%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 62°. Winds Light NW 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 87°. Winds NW 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 88° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, a shower possible. Low: 66° High: 89° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 90° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 90° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 92° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 93° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 92° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 15 kts. Seas 3-4 ft

