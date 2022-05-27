Advertisement

A dry and sunny Memorial Day weekend

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Weather Center
By Zach Hatcher
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Cooler than average temperatures will rush into the Wiregrass overnight as we get into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday will be very sunny with just a few clouds for the afternoon, temperatures rising to the middle to upper 80s. Sunday will be about the same with a spot shower possible but not likely. We hold off from rain showers until Tuesday when isolated showers in the afternoon will be possible.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 62°. Winds NW 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 87°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 64°. Winds Light/Variable

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 88° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 89° 10%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 67° High: 90° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 70° High: 90° 20%

THR: Partly cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 71° High: 92° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S/SW 10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

