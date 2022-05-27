Advertisement

Dothan a top location for remote workers

Dothan a top location for remote workers
By Justin McNelley
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In a recent study by ownerly.com, the Circle City has been named one of the Top 100 cities for remote workers.

“It’s amazing all the opportunities that are there,” said Ownerly data analyst Julianne Ohlander/

A number of factors were used to determine the list including web connectivity, park access, availability of co-working spaces, but a key piece was the average price for a house in these cities.

“The median home values in Dothan are well under national averages,” said Ohlander. “I think Dothan is experiencing a lot of growth and I think it’s a really great opportunity for people to get into the housing market.”

After her and her husband moved back to Dothan, Kendall Johnson decided to be one of those remote workers in the Wiregrass.

“There was a lot of bad things in Covid, but one of the good things was employers kind of had to learn to be flexible and allow people to work remote,” said Johnson.

Despite her company being located out of state, Johnson believes Dothan is the perfect spot for her to continue her career from home.

“It’s really easy to feel like there is a to do list that will never end. You kind of go a little sir crazy. You’re always here at your house,” said Johnson. “Dothan combats that by having areas that you can go. It’s really easy to get disconnected from communities and Dothan has so many organizations that allows you to meet other young professionals not just in the business world, like SEACT, the Wiregrass museum, or the arts culture. It’s easier to meet people that ways as opposed to other towns where you might be stuck at home by yourself.”

Three other Alabama cities were in the Top 100 including Gadsden, Mobile, and Huntsville.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

