Dothan dental school announcement expected soon

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A dental school planned for Dothan will be formally announced soon, a state lawmaker told a group of Republicans on Thursday.

State Senator Donnie Chesteen (R-Geneva) said while no date for the UAB School of Dentistry announcement is set, he expects it within weeks.

The Alabama Legislature approved $3.5 million for the facility, the first of several planned in the state.

Chesteen’s comments came during a Houston County Republican Women’s meeting, as he reviewed strides lawmakers made in this year’s session.

He told News 4 afterwards that he could not provide additional information about the dental school because final details of the project are pending. Neither has UAB issued a formal statement.

Its website states that the dental school provides high-quality patient care for residents of Alabama and surrounding areas.

