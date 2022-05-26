Advertisement

Wiregrass All-Star Team set to face Australian National Softball Team

The two teams will face off in Dothan this summer.
Australian National Softball Team coming to Dothan
Australian National Softball Team coming to Dothan
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Australian National Softball Team is making its way to the circle city this summer, which means they will need an opponent.

So, a Wiregrass All-Star Team has been put together with a roster is full of local college softball players.

The team will be led by Dothan native and former Auburn standout Kasey Cooper, along with current Geneva head coach Ashley Bell, who played for the Crimson Tide.

You can catch all the action between the Wiregrass and Australian team June 29 and 30 at Westgate Park.

WIREGRASS ALL-STAR ROSTER:

Sheonte Barginere (Brantley - Gulf Coast Community College)

Emily Boin (Wicksburg - Lindsay Wilson)

KJ Braswell (Northview/Dothan - Wallace-Dothan)

Emma Faulk (Enterprise - AUM)

Morgan Ferguson (GW Long - AUM)

Emma Houston (Providence Christian - Wallace-Dothan)

Shellie Littlefield (Rehobeth - Coastal Alabama South)

Hannah Mynard (Enterprise - University of West Alabama)

Collier Peaden (Northview/Dothan - Gulf Coast Community College )

Makayla Peters (Rehobeth - Gulf Coast Community College)

Theresa Reynolds (Wicksburg - Enterprise State)

Liz Rodebaugh (Dale County - University of Tennessee - Chattanooga)

Jabby Terrell (Northview/Dothan - Gulf Coast Community College)

Natalie Turner (Dothan – Southern Union)

Nicole Turner (Dothan HS – Southern Union)

Head Coach: Kasey Cooper (Auburn University and former Team USA member)

Assistant Coach: Ashley Holcombe Bell (University of Alabama and former Team USA member)

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Decision 2022
RESULTS: Track results for Alabama and Georgia primary elections
News 4 Decision 2022
Decision 2022: News4 Primary Election Wrap
Joshua and Mary Matheny, wanted
Stolen property from six states stored in local warehouse
Joshua and Mary Matheny, wanted
“Con-artist” couple nabbed in Florida
Incumbent 20th Circuit District Attorney (L) is challenged by Russ Goodman in the 2022...
Russ Goodman topples incumbent in D.A. race

Latest News

On the dotted line: Kobie Stringer signs with LBW
On the dotted line: Kobie Stringer signs with LBW
On the dotted line: Kobie Stringer signs with LBW
On the dotted line: Kobie Stringer signs with LBW
Olivia
On the dotted line: Olivia Miller signs with Troy
The school held a press conference Friday to announce that Ed Rigby will be at the helm. He is...
Pike Road hires new head football coach