Wiregrass All-Star Team set to face Australian National Softball Team

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Australian National Softball Team is making its way to the circle city this summer, which means they will need an opponent.

So, a Wiregrass All-Star Team has been put together with a roster is full of local college softball players.

The team will be led by Dothan native and former Auburn standout Kasey Cooper, along with current Geneva head coach Ashley Bell, who played for the Crimson Tide.

You can catch all the action between the Wiregrass and Australian team June 29 and 30 at Westgate Park.

WIREGRASS ALL-STAR ROSTER:

Sheonte Barginere (Brantley - Gulf Coast Community College)

Emily Boin (Wicksburg - Lindsay Wilson)

KJ Braswell (Northview/Dothan - Wallace-Dothan)

Emma Faulk (Enterprise - AUM)

Morgan Ferguson (GW Long - AUM)

Emma Houston (Providence Christian - Wallace-Dothan)

Shellie Littlefield (Rehobeth - Coastal Alabama South)

Hannah Mynard (Enterprise - University of West Alabama)

Collier Peaden (Northview/Dothan - Gulf Coast Community College )

Makayla Peters (Rehobeth - Gulf Coast Community College)

Theresa Reynolds (Wicksburg - Enterprise State)

Liz Rodebaugh (Dale County - University of Tennessee - Chattanooga)

Jabby Terrell (Northview/Dothan - Gulf Coast Community College)

Natalie Turner (Dothan – Southern Union)

Nicole Turner (Dothan HS – Southern Union)

Head Coach: Kasey Cooper (Auburn University and former Team USA member)

Assistant Coach: Ashley Holcombe Bell (University of Alabama and former Team USA member)

