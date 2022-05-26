Advertisement

Showers and storms today, better looking tomorrow

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Showers and storms today ahead of a cold front, some could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and large hail the main threats. Lower humidity for the weekend with some sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances return by Tuesday of next week.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High near 79°. Winds S 5-15 mph 90%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds S 5 mph 10%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds SW 10-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 87° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 88° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, a shower possible. Low: 66° High: 89° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 90° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 90° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 90° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 90° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 15-20 kts. Seas 5-6 ft

