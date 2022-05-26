Advertisement

Rain departs this evening, sunnier for Friday

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Showers depart mostly this afternoon as cooler temperatures and small rain chances come into the night. Clear skies and sunny weather with temperatures in the mid 80s are expected heading into the Memorial day weekend. Next week looks to be partly cloudy with temperatures reaching the upper 80s and showers expected Tuesday.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds S 5 mph 10%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 85°. Winds SW 10-15 mph 0%

TOMORROW NIGHT - Clear. Low near 62° . Winds WNW 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 62° High: 87° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 88° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, a shower possible. Low: 66° High: 89° 20%

TUE: Partly sunny, chance of storms. Low: 69° High: 90° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 90° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 92° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 90° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 15 kts. Seas 3-4 ft

