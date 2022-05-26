Panama City man arrested after contracting fraud investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man is facing charges after allegedly stealing vehicles when hired as a contractor.

Springfield Police say they received a complaint about Frank Charles Pollara, 79, contracting without a license. Police say Pollara represented himself to the victim as a contractor and stole a camper and car.

Wednesday, a search warrant was served at Pollara’s business on West 6th Street. They say the victim’s stolen car and camper were there. They seized the vehicles as well as business records.

Investigators say more charges are expected.

